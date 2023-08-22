As they try to secure the series sweep, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks (65-61) will clash with the Texas Rangers (72-53) at Chase Field on Tuesday, August 22. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +105. The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (13-5, 3.17 ERA) vs Jon Gray - TEX (8-6, 3.38 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 51 times this season and won 31, or 60.8%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have gone 29-15 (65.9%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rangers have come away with 18 wins in the 37 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rangers have won seven of 23 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Alek Thomas 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+165) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+200) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 17th 4th Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

