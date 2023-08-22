How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 22
Christian Walker and Adolis Garcia will be among the stars on display when the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in baseball with 140 total home runs.
- Arizona is 11th in baseball, slugging .419.
- The Diamondbacks have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.253).
- Arizona ranks 13th in runs scored with 591 (4.7 per game).
- The Diamondbacks rank 13th in MLB with a .323 on-base percentage.
- Diamondbacks hitters strike out 7.8 times per game, the third-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Arizona has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- Arizona has a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.334).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zac Gallen (13-5) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 3.17 ERA in 162 2/3 innings pitched, with 168 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Gallen is aiming to claim his fifth straight quality start in this game.
- Gallen is seeking his 17th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 frames per appearance on the hill.
- He has had six appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/17/2023
|Padres
|W 3-1
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Rich Hill
|8/18/2023
|Padres
|L 4-0
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Seth Lugo
|8/19/2023
|Padres
|W 6-4
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Matt Waldron
|8/19/2023
|Padres
|W 8-1
|Away
|Scott McGough
|Yu Darvish
|8/21/2023
|Rangers
|W 4-3
|Home
|Joe Mantiply
|Jordan Montgomery
|8/22/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Jon Gray
|8/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Brandon Williamson
|8/25/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Hunter Greene
|8/26/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|-
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/27/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Slade Cecconi
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/28/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Clayton Kershaw
