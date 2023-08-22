Jon Gray gets the nod on the mound for the Texas Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rangers +105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -125 +105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won 31 of the 51 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (60.8%).

Arizona has a record of 29-15 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (65.9% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Diamondbacks a 55.6% chance to win.

Arizona has played in 126 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-66-7).

The Diamondbacks have covered 54.5% of their games this season, going 6-5-0 ATS.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-31 34-30 23-25 42-36 44-43 21-18

