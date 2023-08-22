Diamondbacks vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jon Gray gets the nod on the mound for the Texas Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rangers +105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).
Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Diamondbacks
|-125
|+105
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance
- The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.
- The Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Diamondbacks did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats
- The Diamondbacks have won 31 of the 51 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (60.8%).
- Arizona has a record of 29-15 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (65.9% winning percentage).
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Diamondbacks a 55.6% chance to win.
- Arizona has played in 126 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-66-7).
- The Diamondbacks have covered 54.5% of their games this season, going 6-5-0 ATS.
Diamondbacks Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|31-31
|34-30
|23-25
|42-36
|44-43
|21-18
