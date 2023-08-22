Corbin Carroll vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:36 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Corbin Carroll (.400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 119 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .355.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.
- In 65.5% of his 119 games this season, Carroll has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 119 games he has played this year, he's homered in 20 of them (16.8%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Carroll has had at least one RBI in 34.5% of his games this year (41 of 119), with two or more RBI 15 times (12.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 63 games this season, with multiple runs 20 times.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|59
|.260
|AVG
|.289
|.333
|OBP
|.376
|.484
|SLG
|.523
|24
|XBH
|27
|10
|HR
|11
|30
|RBI
|30
|48/20
|K/BB
|50/26
|12
|SB
|24
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.02).
- The Rangers allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Gray (8-6) to the mound to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.38 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.38), 22nd in WHIP (1.175), and 49th in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
