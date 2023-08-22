On Tuesday, Corbin Carroll (.400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Read More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 119 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .355.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.

In 65.5% of his 119 games this season, Carroll has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 119 games he has played this year, he's homered in 20 of them (16.8%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Carroll has had at least one RBI in 34.5% of his games this year (41 of 119), with two or more RBI 15 times (12.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 63 games this season, with multiple runs 20 times.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 59 .260 AVG .289 .333 OBP .376 .484 SLG .523 24 XBH 27 10 HR 11 30 RBI 30 48/20 K/BB 50/26 12 SB 24

Rangers Pitching Rankings