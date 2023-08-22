The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.455 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 124 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .531, both of which lead Arizona hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

In 63.1% of his 122 games this season, Walker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 35 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 20.5% of his games in 2023 (25 of 122), and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Walker has driven home a run in 50 games this season (41.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..

He has scored in 45.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 63 .276 AVG .269 .354 OBP .343 .556 SLG .508 32 XBH 30 14 HR 14 38 RBI 46 49/25 K/BB 52/27 3 SB 5

Rangers Pitching Rankings