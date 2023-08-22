Christian Walker vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:37 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.455 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 124 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .531, both of which lead Arizona hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- In 63.1% of his 122 games this season, Walker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 35 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 20.5% of his games in 2023 (25 of 122), and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Walker has driven home a run in 50 games this season (41.0%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..
- He has scored in 45.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.6%.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|63
|.276
|AVG
|.269
|.354
|OBP
|.343
|.556
|SLG
|.508
|32
|XBH
|30
|14
|HR
|14
|38
|RBI
|46
|49/25
|K/BB
|52/27
|3
|SB
|5
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.38 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 31-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.38), 22nd in WHIP (1.175), and 49th in K/9 (7.5) among pitchers who qualify.
