Alek Thomas vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:41 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Alek Thomas (hitting .345 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jon Gray. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 12 walks while batting .245.
- Thomas will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .438 during his last games.
- Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 52.4% of his games this season (43 of 82), with more than one hit 16 times (19.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.5% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas has had an RBI in 20 games this year (24.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (3.7%).
- In 36.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.5%).
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|44
|.283
|AVG
|.216
|.320
|OBP
|.256
|.487
|SLG
|.351
|13
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|10
|25/5
|K/BB
|39/7
|2
|SB
|5
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.02).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray (8-6) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.38 ERA in 127 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 31-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.38), 22nd in WHIP (1.175), and 49th in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
