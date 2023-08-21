Tommy Paul 2023 US Open Odds
Tommy Paul, off a loss in the round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open (to Carlos Alcaraz) in his most recent tournament, will start the US Open in New York, New York against Stefano Travaglia in the round of 128. Paul is +6600 to win at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Find all the latest odds for the 2023 US Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
Paul at the 2023 US Open
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Paul's Next Match
In his opening match at the US Open, on Monday, August 28 (at 2:15 PM ET) in the round of 128, Paul will face Travaglia.
Tommy Paul Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +6600
Want to bet on Paul? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Paul Stats
- Paul is coming off a loss in the Round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open, to No. 1-ranked Alcaraz, 6-7, 7-6, 3-6.
- The 26-year-old Paul is 41-24 over the past 12 months and is still seeking his first tournament victory.
- In 14 hard-court tournaments over the past year, Paul is 30-14 in matches.
- Over the past year (across all court types), Paul has played 65 matches and 27.2 games per match.
- On hard courts, Paul has played 44 matches over the past year, and 26.8 games per match.
- When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Paul has won 79.9% of his games on serve, and 25.9% on return.
- On hard courts, Paul, over the past 12 months, has been victorious in 80.7% of his service games and 26.7% of his return games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.