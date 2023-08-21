After going 2-for-4 in his most recent game, Nick Ahmed and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Padres.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is batting .233 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.

Ahmed enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .333.

In 32 of 60 games this season (53.3%) Ahmed has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (13.3%).

In 60 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.

Ahmed has had an RBI in 11 games this year (18.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (20.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 31 .278 AVG .196 .337 OBP .212 .367 SLG .309 5 XBH 8 1 HR 1 6 RBI 11 15/7 K/BB 30/2 3 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings