Monday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (69-55) versus the Chicago White Sox (49-75) at Guaranteed Rate Field should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Mariners. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 21.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (9-7) to the mound, while Touki Toussaint (1-5) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

Mariners vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, August 21, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Mariners vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 80 times this season and won 45, or 56.2%, of those games.

Seattle has a record of 12-5 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -190 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 65.5% chance to win.

Seattle has scored 578 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.73).

White Sox Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-6.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The White Sox's previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The White Sox have come away with 28 wins in the 83 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has been victorious three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (514 total), Chicago is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball.

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.73 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 16 @ Royals W 6-5 Luis Castillo vs James McArthur August 17 @ Royals W 6-4 George Kirby vs Angel Zerpa August 18 @ Astros W 2-0 Bryce Miller vs J.P. France August 19 @ Astros W 10-3 Logan Gilbert vs Framber Valdez August 20 @ Astros W 7-6 Emerson Hancock vs Hunter Brown August 21 @ White Sox - Luis Castillo vs Touki Toussaint August 22 @ White Sox - George Kirby vs Mike Clevinger August 23 @ White Sox - Bryce Miller vs Michael Kopech August 25 Royals - Logan Gilbert vs Brady Singer August 26 Royals - Emerson Hancock vs Jordan Lyles August 27 Royals - Luis Castillo vs TBA

White Sox Schedule