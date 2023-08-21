Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, August 21 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Padres.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .257 with 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 45th in the league in slugging.
- In 66.4% of his games this season (73 of 110), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (23.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 16.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has an RBI in 41 of 110 games this year, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 38 of 110 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|56
|.250
|AVG
|.263
|.307
|OBP
|.303
|.495
|SLG
|.438
|26
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|9
|34
|RBI
|31
|43/15
|K/BB
|33/9
|3
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Montgomery (8-10) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 25th start of the season. He has a 3.30 ERA in 139 2/3 innings pitched, with 128 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.30), 34th in WHIP (1.237), and 37th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
