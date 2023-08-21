Ketel Marte -- with an on-base percentage of .267 in his past 10 games, 84 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on August 21 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Padres.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has 19 doubles, seven triples, 19 home runs and 52 walks while hitting .271.

He ranks 45th in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 38th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

In 70.7% of his 116 games this season, Marte has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 15.5% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Marte has picked up an RBI in 39 games this year (33.6%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those contests (13.8%).

He has scored in 57 games this season (49.1%), including multiple runs in 17 games.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 61 .292 AVG .253 .366 OBP .338 .469 SLG .473 20 XBH 25 7 HR 12 22 RBI 40 34/23 K/BB 49/29 3 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings