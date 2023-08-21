The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.310 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .265 with 18 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 48 walks.

Perdomo has reached base via a hit in 56 games this season (of 103 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

He has homered in 5.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 103), and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 26.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 43 of 103 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 51 .231 AVG .297 .337 OBP .391 .372 SLG .418 14 XBH 13 3 HR 3 16 RBI 23 35/24 K/BB 29/24 7 SB 6

