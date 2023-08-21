The Texas Rangers (72-52) and Arizona Diamondbacks (64-61) square off in the first of a two-game series on Monday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET. The Rangers are coming off a series defeat to the Brewers, and the Diamondbacks a series win over the Padres.

The probable starters are Jordan Montgomery (8-10) for the Rangers and Slade Cecconi for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Slade Cecconi

Cecconi (0-0) pitches first for the Diamondbacks to make his third start of the season.

His last time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

He has a 3.48 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .237 against him over his three games this season.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his three appearances this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

The Rangers' Montgomery (8-10) will make his 25th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in six innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with an ERA of 3.30, a 3.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.237.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Montgomery has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 30-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.30), 34th in WHIP (1.237), and 37th in K/9 (8.3).

Jordan Montgomery vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have scored 587 runs this season, which ranks 11th in MLB. They are batting .254 for the campaign with 139 home runs, 19th in the league.

The Diamondbacks have gone 10-for-22 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBI in four innings this season against the left-hander.

