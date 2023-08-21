Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (72-52) and Christian Walker's Arizona Diamondbacks (64-61) will match up in the series opener on Monday, August 21 at Chase Field. The matchup will begin at 9:40 PM ET.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +140 odds to win. The over/under for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - TEX (8-10, 3.30 ERA) vs Joe Mantiply - ARI (1-1, 6.65 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 82 times this season and won 50, or 61%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Rangers have a 26-10 record (winning 72.2% of their games).

Texas has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and went 3-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 31 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 7-8 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240) Tommy Pham 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Christian Walker 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 17th 4th Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

