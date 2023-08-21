Monday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (72-52) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (64-61) at Chase Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on August 21.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jordan Montgomery (8-10) to the mound, while Joe Mantiply (1-1) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, August 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 4-2.

When it comes to the total, Arizona and its foes are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The Diamondbacks have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have not covered the spread each time.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 31, or 46.3%, of the 67 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has been victorious seven times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arizona scores the 11th-most runs in baseball (587 total, 4.7 per game).

The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.63) in the majors this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule