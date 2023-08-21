After exiting in the round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open in her most recent tournament (eliminated by Iga Swiatek), Danielle Collins will open the US Open against Linda Fruhvirtova (in the round of 128). Collins has +5000 odds to win this tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Collins at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Collins' Next Match

In the round of 128 of the US Open, on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET), Collins will meet Fruhvirtova.

Collins has current moneyline odds of -550 to win her next contest versus Fruhvirtova.

Danielle Collins Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +5000

Collins Stats

In her most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Collins was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 1-ranked Swiatek, 1-6, 0-6.

Collins has not won any of her 17 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 24-17.

In 14 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Collins has gone 23-14.

In her 41 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Collins has averaged 22.8 games.

In her 37 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Collins has played 22.5 games per match.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Collins has won 70.1% of her games on serve, and 33.6% on return.

Collins has been victorious in 70.1% of her service games on hard courts and 35.1% of her return games over the past year.

