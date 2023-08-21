Corbin Carroll -- with a slugging percentage of .378 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on August 21 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: ARID

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.356) this season, fueled by 119 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 34th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

In 66.1% of his games this season (78 of 118), Carroll has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (27.1%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 16.9% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 34.7% of his games this season, Carroll has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 53.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 20 games with multiple runs (16.9%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 59 .262 AVG .289 .335 OBP .376 .486 SLG .523 24 XBH 27 10 HR 11 30 RBI 30 48/20 K/BB 50/26 12 SB 24

Rangers Pitching Rankings