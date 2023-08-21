Corbin Carroll vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:34 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Corbin Carroll -- with a slugging percentage of .378 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on August 21 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the Padres.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.356) this season, fueled by 119 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 34th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- In 66.1% of his games this season (78 of 118), Carroll has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (27.1%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 16.9% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 34.7% of his games this season, Carroll has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 53.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 20 games with multiple runs (16.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|59
|.262
|AVG
|.289
|.335
|OBP
|.376
|.486
|SLG
|.523
|24
|XBH
|27
|10
|HR
|11
|30
|RBI
|30
|48/20
|K/BB
|50/26
|12
|SB
|24
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Montgomery (8-10) to the mound for his 25th start of the season. He is 8-10 with a 3.30 ERA and 128 strikeouts through 139 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.30), 34th in WHIP (1.237), and 37th in K/9 (8.3).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.