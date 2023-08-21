Christian Walker -- with a slugging percentage of .865 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on August 21 at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Padres.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 124 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .535, both of which are best among Arizona hitters this season.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.

In 63.6% of his 121 games this season, Walker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 35 multi-hit games.

In 20.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 50 games this season (41.3%), Walker has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (15.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 46.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.6%.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 63 .281 AVG .269 .360 OBP .343 .567 SLG .508 32 XBH 30 14 HR 14 38 RBI 46 48/25 K/BB 52/27 3 SB 5

Rangers Pitching Rankings