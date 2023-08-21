Christian Walker vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:35 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Christian Walker -- with a slugging percentage of .865 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Texas Rangers, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on August 21 at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Padres.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Read More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 124 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .535, both of which are best among Arizona hitters this season.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
- In 63.6% of his 121 games this season, Walker has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 35 multi-hit games.
- In 20.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 50 games this season (41.3%), Walker has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (15.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 46.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.6%.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|63
|.281
|AVG
|.269
|.360
|OBP
|.343
|.567
|SLG
|.508
|32
|XBH
|30
|14
|HR
|14
|38
|RBI
|46
|48/25
|K/BB
|52/27
|3
|SB
|5
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Montgomery (8-10) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 25th start of the season. He has a 3.30 ERA in 139 2/3 innings pitched, with 128 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.30), 34th in WHIP (1.237), and 37th in K/9 (8.3) among pitchers who qualify.
