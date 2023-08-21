On Monday, Buddy Kennedy (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Buddy Kennedy Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Buddy Kennedy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Buddy Kennedy At The Plate (2022)

Kennedy hit .217 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks.

Kennedy picked up at least one hit 14 times last year in 29 games played (48.3%), including multiple hits on four occasions (13.8%).

He homered once out of 29 games a year ago, going deep in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Kennedy picked up an RBI in six games last season out 29 (20.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He touched home plate in 10 of his 29 games last season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Buddy Kennedy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 15 GP 14 .304 AVG .108 .358 OBP .195 .457 SLG .162 4 XBH 1 1 HR 0 11 RBI 1 12/4 K/BB 11/4 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)