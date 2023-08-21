Buddy Kennedy vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:36 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Monday, Buddy Kennedy (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Buddy Kennedy Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Buddy Kennedy At The Plate (2022)
- Kennedy hit .217 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks.
- Kennedy picked up at least one hit 14 times last year in 29 games played (48.3%), including multiple hits on four occasions (13.8%).
- He homered once out of 29 games a year ago, going deep in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Kennedy picked up an RBI in six games last season out 29 (20.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He touched home plate in 10 of his 29 games last season.
Buddy Kennedy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|.304
|AVG
|.108
|.358
|OBP
|.195
|.457
|SLG
|.162
|4
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|1
|12/4
|K/BB
|11/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff last season ranked 21st in MLB.
- The Rangers had the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).
- Rangers pitchers combined to give up 169 total home runs at a clip of one per game (12th in baseball).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Rangers, his 25th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 3.30 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 139 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the lefty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.30), 34th in WHIP (1.237), and 37th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
