Alek Thomas and his .438 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (154 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Texas Rangers and Jordan Montgomery on August 21 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Padres.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Rangers Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .244 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 12 walks.

In 51.9% of his games this season (42 of 81), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (19.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 8.6% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has had at least one RBI in 24.7% of his games this year (20 of 81), with two or more RBI three times (3.7%).

He has scored in 37.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.6%.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 44 .282 AVG .216 .319 OBP .256 .491 SLG .351 13 XBH 12 3 HR 4 13 RBI 10 24/5 K/BB 39/7 2 SB 5

