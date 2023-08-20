The Indiana Fever (8-24) hit the road to square off against Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury (9-22) at Footprint Center on Sunday, August 20. Game time is 6:00 PM ET.

In Indiana's last game, it lost to Washington 83-79. The Fever were led by Emma Cannon, who finished with 17 points and six rebounds, and Aliyah Boston, with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Phoenix lost to New York 85-63 in their last game. Taurasi (14 PTS, 18.8 FG%, 3-8 from 3PT) ended the game as Phoenix's top scorer.

Fever vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Fever (-140 to win)

Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+115 to win)

What's the spread?: Fever (-2.5)

What's the over/under?: 161.5

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

TV: AZFamily

Mercury Season Stats

In 2023, the Mercury are worst in the WNBA offensively (77.3 points scored per game) and seventh defensively (83.5 points conceded).

On the glass, Phoenix is worst in the WNBA in rebounds (30.9 per game). It is fifth in rebounds allowed (34.2 per game).

The Mercury are sixth in the league in assists (19.6 per game) in 2023.

In 2023, Phoenix is worst in the league in turnovers committed (15.4 per game) and ninth in turnovers forced (12.7).

Beyond the arc, the Mercury are sixth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (7.2). They are seventh in 3-point percentage at 32.8%.

Phoenix gives up 7.5 3-pointers per game and concedes 34.9% from beyond the arc, ranking sixth and eighth, respectively, in the WNBA.

Mercury Home/Away Splits

The Mercury average 79.9 points per game at home, 5.4 more than away (74.5). On defense they allow 79.5 per game, 8.2 fewer points than away (87.7).

Phoenix collects more rebounds per game at home (31.9) than on the road (29.8), and allows fewer rebounds at home (32.9) than on the road (35.6).

At home the Mercury are picking up 20.3 assists per game, 1.4 more than away (18.9).

Phoenix commits more turnovers per game at home (15.7) than away (15.1), and forces fewer turnoovers at home (12.3) than away (13.1).

At home the Mercury drain 7.4 treys per game, 0.5 more than away (6.9). They shoot 33.9% from beyond the arc at home, 2.2% higher than away (31.7%).

This season Phoenix is conceding fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than on the road (8.2). The team also concedes a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than away (36.5%).

Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Mercury have won six out of the 23 games, or 26.1%, in which they've been the underdog.

The Fever are 4-15 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

Phoenix's record against the spread is 11-19-0.

Against the spread, as a 2.5-point underdog or greater, Phoenix is 8-15.

The Mercury have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

