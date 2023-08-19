The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Tommy Pham and his .513 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Matt Waldron and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Matt Waldron

Matt Waldron TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham is hitting .261 with 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 33 walks.

Pham enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .300 with one homer.

Pham has gotten at least one hit in 54.5% of his games this year (48 of 88), with multiple hits 19 times (21.6%).

In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (12.5%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

Pham has had at least one RBI in 35.2% of his games this year (31 of 88), with two or more RBI eight times (9.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 26 of 88 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 38 .306 AVG .228 .385 OBP .310 .537 SLG .398 13 XBH 12 6 HR 4 17 RBI 17 24/14 K/BB 32/15 3 SB 7

