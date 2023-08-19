Tommy Pham -- batting .325 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on August 19 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham is hitting .263 with 17 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 33 walks.

Pham enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .333 with two homers.

Pham has picked up a hit in 49 of 89 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.

He has hit a long ball in 13.5% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Pham has picked up an RBI in 36.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 27 games this season (30.3%), including 10 multi-run games (11.2%).

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 38 .316 AVG .228 .350 OBP .310 .579 SLG .398 3 XBH 12 1 HR 4 5 RBI 17 3/1 K/BB 32/15 1 SB 7

Padres Pitching Rankings