Tommy Pham vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tommy Pham -- batting .325 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on August 19 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham is hitting .263 with 17 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 33 walks.
- Pham enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .333 with two homers.
- Pham has picked up a hit in 49 of 89 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.5% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Pham has picked up an RBI in 36.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (30.3%), including 10 multi-run games (11.2%).
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|38
|.316
|AVG
|.228
|.350
|OBP
|.310
|.579
|SLG
|.398
|3
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|4
|5
|RBI
|17
|3/1
|K/BB
|32/15
|1
|SB
|7
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish (8-8) takes the mound for the Padres in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.24 ERA in 127 1/3 innings pitched, with 131 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 37-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.24), 34th in WHIP (1.257), and 20th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
