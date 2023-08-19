The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (hitting .306 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Matt Waldron and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Matt Waldron

Matt Waldron TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .258 with 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 70th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in 72 of 109 games this year (66.1%), with multiple hits on 26 occasions (23.9%).

In 18 games this season, he has homered (16.5%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).

In 40 games this season (36.7%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (13.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 38 times this season (34.9%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 55 .250 AVG .265 .307 OBP .305 .495 SLG .443 26 XBH 21 10 HR 9 34 RBI 30 43/15 K/BB 32/9 3 SB 1

