Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (hitting .306 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Matt Waldron and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Matt Waldron
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Padres Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Padres Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Diamondbacks vs Padres
|Diamondbacks vs Padres Odds
|Diamondbacks vs Padres Prediction
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .258 with 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 70th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in 72 of 109 games this year (66.1%), with multiple hits on 26 occasions (23.9%).
- In 18 games this season, he has homered (16.5%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 40 games this season (36.7%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (13.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 38 times this season (34.9%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|55
|.250
|AVG
|.265
|.307
|OBP
|.305
|.495
|SLG
|.443
|26
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|9
|34
|RBI
|30
|43/15
|K/BB
|32/9
|3
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 137 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Waldron makes his first start of the season for the Padres.
- The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.