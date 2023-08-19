Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.361 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .257 with 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 70th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.
- Gurriel has gotten at least one hit in 66.4% of his games this season (73 of 110), with at least two hits 26 times (23.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (18 of 110), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has picked up an RBI in 37.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
- In 38 of 110 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|56
|.250
|AVG
|.263
|.307
|OBP
|.303
|.495
|SLG
|.438
|26
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|9
|34
|RBI
|31
|43/15
|K/BB
|33/9
|3
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Darvish (8-8 with a 4.24 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 23rd of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 37-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.24), 34th in WHIP (1.257), and 20th in K/9 (9.3).
