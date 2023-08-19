There are two matchups on Saturday's Ligue 1 schedule, including Montpellier HSC squaring off against Olympique Lyon.

If you're searching for how to watch Saturday's Ligue 1 action, we've got you covered. Check out the links below.

Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today

Watch Olympique Lyon vs Montpellier HSC

Montpellier HSC (0-1-0) travels to play Olympique Lyon (0-0-1) at Groupama Stadium in Lyon.

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Olympique Lyon (-140)

Olympique Lyon (-140) Underdog: Montpellier HSC (+350)

Montpellier HSC (+350) Draw: (+310)

Watch Toulouse FC vs Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain (0-1-0) journeys to match up with Toulouse FC (1-0-0) at Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (-150)

Paris Saint-Germain (-150) Underdog: Toulouse FC (+390)

Toulouse FC (+390) Draw: (+320)

