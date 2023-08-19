Ketel Marte vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:24 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte (.263 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Matt Waldron and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Matt Waldron
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte has an OPS of .834, fueled by an OBP of .354 to go with a slugging percentage of .480. All three of those stats are tops among Arizona hitters this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
- Marte has gotten at least one hit in 71.9% of his games this season (82 of 114), with multiple hits 31 times (27.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18 games this season (15.8%), homering in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Marte has picked up an RBI in 39 games this season (34.2%), with two or more RBI in 16 of them (14.0%).
- He has scored in 56 games this year (49.1%), including 17 multi-run games (14.9%).
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|59
|.292
|AVG
|.262
|.366
|OBP
|.343
|.469
|SLG
|.489
|20
|XBH
|25
|7
|HR
|12
|22
|RBI
|40
|34/23
|K/BB
|46/27
|3
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Padres give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Waldron gets the call to start for the Padres, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old righty.
