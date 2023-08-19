Jace Peterson -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Matt Waldron on the mound, on August 19 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Matt Waldron

Matt Waldron TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jace Peterson At The Plate

Peterson is hitting .215 with seven doubles, two triples, six home runs and 40 walks.

Peterson has picked up a hit in 50.5% of his 105 games this season, with at least two hits in 10.5% of them.

He has hit a home run in 4.8% of his games this season, and 1.7% of his chances at the plate.

Peterson has driven home a run in 19 games this season (18.1%), including more than one RBI in 6.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 24.8% of his games this year (26 of 105), with two or more runs four times (3.8%).

Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 53 .179 AVG .252 .280 OBP .333 .279 SLG .344 7 XBH 8 3 HR 3 13 RBI 17 41/20 K/BB 44/17 8 SB 5

Padres Pitching Rankings