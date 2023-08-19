Jace Peterson vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jace Peterson -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Matt Waldron on the mound, on August 19 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Matt Waldron
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jace Peterson At The Plate
- Peterson is hitting .215 with seven doubles, two triples, six home runs and 40 walks.
- Peterson has picked up a hit in 50.5% of his 105 games this season, with at least two hits in 10.5% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 4.8% of his games this season, and 1.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Peterson has driven home a run in 19 games this season (18.1%), including more than one RBI in 6.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 24.8% of his games this year (26 of 105), with two or more runs four times (3.8%).
Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|53
|.179
|AVG
|.252
|.280
|OBP
|.333
|.279
|SLG
|.344
|7
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|17
|41/20
|K/BB
|44/17
|8
|SB
|5
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Waldron will make his first start of the season for the Padres.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
