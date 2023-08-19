On Saturday, Jace Peterson (.100 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Jace Peterson At The Plate

Peterson is hitting .213 with seven doubles, two triples, six home runs and 41 walks.

Peterson has had a hit in 53 of 106 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits 11 times (10.4%).

He has hit a home run in 4.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Peterson has driven home a run in 19 games this year (17.9%), including more than one RBI in 6.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 24.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 3.8%.

Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 45 .125 AVG .262 .364 OBP .346 .125 SLG .369 0 XBH 8 0 HR 3 0 RBI 15 2/3 K/BB 36/16 0 SB 3

