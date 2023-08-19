Geraldo Perdomo vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .458 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on August 19 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Discover More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is hitting .267 with 18 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 47 walks.
- Perdomo has gotten at least one hit in 54.9% of his games this year (56 of 102), with multiple hits 26 times (25.5%).
- In six games this year, he has gone deep (5.9%, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Perdomo has an RBI in 27 of 102 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 42.2% of his games this year (43 of 102), with two or more runs eight times (7.8%).
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|50
|.231
|AVG
|.302
|.337
|OBP
|.394
|.372
|SLG
|.426
|14
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|23
|35/24
|K/BB
|27/23
|7
|SB
|6
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Padres' 3.84 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish (8-8 with a 4.24 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 23rd of the season.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 37-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.24), 34th in WHIP (1.257), and 20th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
