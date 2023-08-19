The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno and his .567 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Padres.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has 12 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while batting .273.

In 58.1% of his 74 games this season, Moreno has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 74 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (5.4%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Moreno has picked up an RBI in 32.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 17 times this year (23.0%), including one multi-run game.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 35 .302 AVG .246 .344 OBP .288 .345 SLG .402 5 XBH 11 0 HR 4 12 RBI 18 25/9 K/BB 29/7 3 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings