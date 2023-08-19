Diamondbacks vs. Padres Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 19
The Arizona Diamondbacks (62-61) visit the San Diego Padres (59-64) at 3:10 PM ET on Saturday.
The Padres will give the nod to Yu Darvish (8-8, 4.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Merrill Kelly (9-5, 3.19 ERA).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: SDPA
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Darvish - SD (8-8, 4.24 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (9-5, 3.19 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly
- The Diamondbacks will send Kelly (9-5) to make his 22nd start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.19, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .219 against him.
- Kelly is trying to build on a third-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Kelly is trying for his 21st straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Merrill Kelly vs. Padres
- The opposing Padres offense has the 16th-ranked slugging percentage (.410) and ranks 11th in home runs hit (154) in all of MLB. They have a collective .239 batting average, and are 23rd in the league with 975 total hits and 14th in MLB action scoring 561 runs.
- Kelly has a 7.2 ERA and a 1.6 WHIP against the Padres this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .176 batting average over one appearance.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yu Darvish
- The Padres' Darvish (8-8) will make his 23rd start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs in seven innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.
- The 37-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with an ERA of 4.24, a 3.2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.257.
- In 22 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.
- Darvish has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 37-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.24), 34th in WHIP (1.257), and 22nd in K/9 (9.3).
Yu Darvish vs. Diamondbacks
- The Diamondbacks rank 11th in MLB with 573 runs scored this season. They have a .253 batting average this campaign with 137 home runs (19th in the league).
- The Diamondbacks have gone 5-for-31 with a double, a triple and two RBI in 10 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.