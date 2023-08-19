On Saturday, August 19, Juan Soto's San Diego Padres (59-64) host Christian Walker's Arizona Diamondbacks (62-61) at PETCO Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET.

The Padres are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +135 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish - SD (8-8, 4.24 ERA) vs Merrill Kelly - ARI (9-5, 3.19 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 92 times and won 49, or 53.3%, of those games.

The Padres have a 27-20 record (winning 57.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have won in 29, or 44.6%, of the 65 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 7-10 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +12500 17th 4th Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

