How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 19
Tommy Pham and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field on Saturday at PETCO Park against Yu Darvish, who is starting for the San Diego Padres. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks have hit 137 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- Arizona is 10th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks rank 11th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
- Arizona has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 573 (4.7 per game).
- The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.
- Arizona strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.
- Arizona has pitched to a 4.66 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.343 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Merrill Kelly (9-5) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 22nd start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings against the Colorado Rockies.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.
- Kelly has 20 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/14/2023
|Rockies
|L 6-4
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Chris Flexen
|8/15/2023
|Rockies
|W 8-5
|Away
|Joe Mantiply
|Ty Blach
|8/16/2023
|Rockies
|W 9-7
|Away
|Slade Cecconi
|Austin Gomber
|8/17/2023
|Padres
|W 3-1
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Rich Hill
|8/18/2023
|Padres
|L 4-0
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Seth Lugo
|8/19/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Yu Darvish
|8/21/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Jordan Montgomery
|8/22/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Jon Gray
|8/24/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Brandon Williamson
|8/25/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Hunter Greene
