Tommy Pham and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field on Saturday at PETCO Park against Yu Darvish, who is starting for the San Diego Padres. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 137 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Arizona is 10th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 11th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Arizona has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 573 (4.7 per game).

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .323 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.

Arizona strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.66 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.343 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Merrill Kelly (9-5) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings against the Colorado Rockies.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.

Kelly has 20 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/14/2023 Rockies L 6-4 Away Merrill Kelly Chris Flexen 8/15/2023 Rockies W 8-5 Away Joe Mantiply Ty Blach 8/16/2023 Rockies W 9-7 Away Slade Cecconi Austin Gomber 8/17/2023 Padres W 3-1 Away Zac Gallen Rich Hill 8/18/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Brandon Pfaadt Seth Lugo 8/19/2023 Padres - Away Merrill Kelly Yu Darvish 8/19/2023 Padres - Away Merrill Kelly Yu Darvish 8/21/2023 Rangers - Home Ryne Nelson Jordan Montgomery 8/22/2023 Rangers - Home Zac Gallen Jon Gray 8/24/2023 Reds - Home Brandon Pfaadt Brandon Williamson 8/25/2023 Reds - Home Merrill Kelly Hunter Greene

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.