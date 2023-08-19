Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks take the field on Saturday at PETCO Park against Yu Darvish, who is the named starter for the San Diego Padres. First pitch is set for 8:40 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Time: 8:40 PM ET

TV Channel: SDPA

Location: San Diego, California

Venue: PETCO Park

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 138 home runs.

Fueled by 388 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 10th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 11th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Arizona ranks 11th in the majors with 579 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .323 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.

Arizona has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Arizona has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.66) in the majors this season.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.344 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send out Scott McGough for his first start of the season.

The 33-year-old righty will start for the first time this year after coming out of the bullpen 53 times.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Rockies W 8-5 Away Joe Mantiply Ty Blach 8/16/2023 Rockies W 9-7 Away Slade Cecconi Austin Gomber 8/17/2023 Padres W 3-1 Away Zac Gallen Rich Hill 8/18/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Brandon Pfaadt Seth Lugo 8/19/2023 Padres W 6-4 Away Merrill Kelly Matt Waldron 8/19/2023 Padres - Away Scott McGough Yu Darvish 8/21/2023 Rangers - Home Ryne Nelson Jordan Montgomery 8/22/2023 Rangers - Home Zac Gallen Jon Gray 8/24/2023 Reds - Home Brandon Pfaadt Brandon Williamson 8/25/2023 Reds - Home Merrill Kelly Hunter Greene 8/26/2023 Reds - Home - Graham Ashcraft

