Saturday's game between the San Diego Padres (59-64) and Arizona Diamondbacks (62-61) going head to head at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 3:10 PM ET on August 19.

The Padres will give the ball to Yu Darvish (8-8, 4.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Merrill Kelly (9-5, 3.19 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

PETCO Park in San Diego, California

SDPA

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Padres 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 2-4.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Arizona and its opponents are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Diamondbacks have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those mathchups had a spread).

The Diamondbacks have won in 29, or 44.6%, of the 65 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Arizona has won seven of 17 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arizona scores the 11th-most runs in baseball (573 total, 4.7 per game).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.66 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Diamondbacks Schedule