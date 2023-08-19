The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Matt Waldron and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Matt Waldron

Matt Waldron TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll is batting .270 with 23 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs and 46 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is 21st in slugging.

Carroll has picked up a hit in 65.5% of his 116 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.9% of them.

He has gone deep in 20 games this season (17.2%), homering in 4.3% of his chances at the plate.

Carroll has an RBI in 40 of 116 games this year, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 61 games this year (52.6%), including 20 multi-run games (17.2%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 57 .262 AVG .278 .335 OBP .367 .486 SLG .517 24 XBH 26 10 HR 11 30 RBI 29 48/20 K/BB 49/26 12 SB 24

