The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 24 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs and 46 walks while batting .271.

He ranks 45th in batting average, 34th in on base percentage, and 20th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Carroll has picked up a hit in 77 of 117 games this season, with multiple hits 31 times.

In 20 games this season, he has hit a long ball (17.1%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).

In 34.2% of his games this season, Carroll has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 53.0% of his games this year (62 of 117), he has scored, and in 20 of those games (17.1%) he has scored more than once.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 58 .262 AVG .280 .335 OBP .367 .486 SLG .519 24 XBH 27 10 HR 11 30 RBI 29 48/20 K/BB 50/26 12 SB 24

