Corbin Carroll vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 24 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs and 46 walks while batting .271.
- He ranks 45th in batting average, 34th in on base percentage, and 20th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Carroll has picked up a hit in 77 of 117 games this season, with multiple hits 31 times.
- In 20 games this season, he has hit a long ball (17.1%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 34.2% of his games this season, Carroll has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 53.0% of his games this year (62 of 117), he has scored, and in 20 of those games (17.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|58
|.262
|AVG
|.280
|.335
|OBP
|.367
|.486
|SLG
|.519
|24
|XBH
|27
|10
|HR
|11
|30
|RBI
|29
|48/20
|K/BB
|50/26
|12
|SB
|24
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish gets the start for the Padres, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.24 ERA and 131 strikeouts through 127 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 37-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.24), 34th in WHIP (1.257), and 20th in K/9 (9.3) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.