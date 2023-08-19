On Saturday, Christian Walker (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Waldron. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Matt Waldron

Matt Waldron TV Channel: SDPA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 120 hits, which is tops among Arizona hitters this season, while batting .270 with 62 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is ninth in slugging.

Walker has picked up a hit in 75 of 119 games this year, with multiple hits 34 times.

In 21.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Walker has had an RBI in 48 games this season (40.3%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (16.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 45.4% of his games this season (54 of 119), with two or more runs seven times (5.9%).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 61 .281 AVG .261 .360 OBP .333 .567 SLG .509 32 XBH 30 14 HR 14 38 RBI 44 48/25 K/BB 50/25 3 SB 5

Padres Pitching Rankings