The Arizona Cardinals have +20000 odds to win the Super Bowl, second-longest in the NFL as of August 19.

Watch the Cardinals this season on Fubo!

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Cardinals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Cardinals games went over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.

Arizona put up 323.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 22nd in the . Defensively, it ranked 21st, surrendering 348.9 yards per game.

Last year the Cardinals picked up three wins away from home, but just one at home.

Arizona won just one game when favored (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.

The Cardinals won only once in the NFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the NFC overall.

Cardinals Impact Players

On the ground, James Conner had seven touchdowns and 782 yards (60.2 per game) last year.

Conner also had 46 catches for 300 yards and one TD.

Click here to read about Conner's 2023 fantasy outlook!

Marquise Brown had 67 catches for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games.

Should you draft Brown in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!

In the passing game a season ago, Zach Ertz scored four TDs, catching 47 balls for 406 yards (40.6 per game).

Is Ertz worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!

Greg Dortch had 52 catches for 467 yards (29.2 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

Click here to learn more about Dortch's 2023 fantasy value!

Isaiah Simmons collected two interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year.

Bet on Cardinals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Player Futures

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +6600 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1500 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +1000 5 October 8 Bengals - +1100 6 October 15 @ Rams - +8000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3500 8 October 29 Ravens - +1800 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +8000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +20000 12 November 26 Rams - +8000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +6000 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 49ers - +1000 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +800 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3500

Odds are current as of August 19 at 5:24 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.