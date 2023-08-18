Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:27 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.314 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is batting .258 with 25 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.
- Gurriel has picked up a hit in 65.7% of his 108 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.1% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has driven home a run in 40 games this season (37.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 35.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.4%.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|54
|.250
|AVG
|.265
|.307
|OBP
|.306
|.495
|SLG
|.442
|26
|XBH
|20
|10
|HR
|9
|34
|RBI
|30
|43/15
|K/BB
|31/9
|3
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.85 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (4-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 19th of the season.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 4.16 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .266 to his opponents.
