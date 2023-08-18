The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has an OPS of .835, fueled by an OBP of .353 and a team-best slugging percentage of .482 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 30th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

Marte has had a hit in 82 of 113 games this season (72.6%), including multiple hits 31 times (27.4%).

He has hit a home run in 18 games this year (15.9%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Marte has picked up an RBI in 34.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 56 games this year (49.6%), including multiple runs in 17 games.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 58 .292 AVG .264 .366 OBP .341 .469 SLG .494 20 XBH 25 7 HR 12 22 RBI 40 34/23 K/BB 45/25 3 SB 3

Padres Pitching Rankings