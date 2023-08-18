The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Padres.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno has 12 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .268.

Moreno has picked up a hit in 42 of 73 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.

Looking at the 73 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (5.5%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Moreno has picked up an RBI in 32.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run 17 times this year (23.3%), including one multi-run game.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 34 .302 AVG .235 .344 OBP .279 .345 SLG .395 5 XBH 11 0 HR 4 12 RBI 18 25/9 K/BB 29/7 3 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings