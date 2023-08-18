Gabriel Moreno vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:29 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Gabriel Moreno (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Padres.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Discover More About This Game
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno has 12 doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .268.
- Moreno has picked up a hit in 42 of 73 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.
- Looking at the 73 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (5.5%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Moreno has picked up an RBI in 32.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run 17 times this year (23.3%), including one multi-run game.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|34
|.302
|AVG
|.235
|.344
|OBP
|.279
|.345
|SLG
|.395
|5
|XBH
|11
|0
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|18
|25/9
|K/BB
|29/7
|3
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Padres have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 137 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Lugo makes the start for the Padres, his 19th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.16, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .266 against him.
