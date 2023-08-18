Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Juan Soto, Christian Walker and others in the San Diego Padres-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at PETCO Park on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game Info

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: SDPA

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Walker Stats

Walker has collected 120 hits with 34 doubles, 28 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 82 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .272/.347/.540 on the year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Aug. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Aug. 16 3-for-3 3 2 4 9 0 at Rockies Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Rockies Aug. 14 2-for-4 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Padres Aug. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Carroll Stats

Corbin Carroll has 114 hits with 23 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs, 46 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen 36 bases.

He has a .272/.354/.506 slash line on the year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Aug. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Aug. 16 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 at Rockies Aug. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Aug. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Soto Stats

Soto has 25 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 103 walks and 75 RBI (112 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.404/.495 so far this season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 15 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

