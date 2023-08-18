Seth Lugo will take the mound for the San Diego Padres (58-64) on Friday, August 18 against the Arizona Diamondbacks (62-60), who will counter with Brandon Pfaadt. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET at PETCO Park.

The Padres have been listed as -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+135). An 8.5-run total is listed for the matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Lugo - SD (4-6, 4.16 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (0-6, 6.91 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have been favorites in 91 games this season and won 48 (52.7%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Padres have gone 26-20 (56.5%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres played as the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and went 3-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 64 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (45.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win seven times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Christian Walker 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Gabriel Moreno 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+250)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +12500 17th 4th Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.