The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker square off against Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres on Friday, in the second game of a four-game series at PETCO Park.

Oddsmakers list the Padres as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +145 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under has been listed for the contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -175 +145 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Diamondbacks and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Diamondbacks have fallen short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set spread.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 64 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (45.3%) in those games.

Arizona is 6-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Arizona and its opponents have hit the over in 51 of its 122 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread record of 6-5-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-31 32-29 22-25 40-35 42-42 20-18

