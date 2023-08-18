Corbin Carroll -- with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Diego Padres, with Seth Lugo on the hill, on August 18 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll leads Arizona in OBP (.354) this season, fueled by 114 hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 40th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Carroll has gotten a hit in 76 of 115 games this season (66.1%), including 30 multi-hit games (26.1%).

He has hit a home run in 17.4% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.8% of his games this year, Carroll has notched at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (13.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 53.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 17.4%.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 56 .262 AVG .283 .335 OBP .373 .486 SLG .527 24 XBH 26 10 HR 11 30 RBI 29 48/20 K/BB 49/26 12 SB 24

