Christian Walker vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:27 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker (.385 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 120 hits, which is best among Arizona hitters this season, while batting .272 with 62 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 40th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- In 75 of 118 games this season (63.6%) Walker has had a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (28.8%).
- Looking at the 118 games he has played this year, he's homered in 25 of them (21.2%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Walker has had an RBI in 48 games this year (40.7%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (16.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- He has scored in 54 games this year (45.8%), including seven multi-run games (5.9%).
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|60
|.281
|AVG
|.264
|.360
|OBP
|.335
|.567
|SLG
|.515
|32
|XBH
|30
|14
|HR
|14
|38
|RBI
|44
|48/25
|K/BB
|49/24
|3
|SB
|5
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.85 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (4-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 19th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 4.16 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .266 to his opponents.
