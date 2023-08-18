Alek Thomas vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Alek Thomas (.348 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .230 with 13 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- In 39 of 78 games this year (50.0%) Thomas has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (17.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.0% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has driven in a run in 19 games this year (24.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (3.8%).
- He has scored in 28 games this year (35.9%), including multiple runs in six games.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|41
|.282
|AVG
|.188
|.319
|OBP
|.222
|.491
|SLG
|.326
|13
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|9
|24/5
|K/BB
|37/5
|2
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.85 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo gets the start for the Padres, his 19th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.16, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
