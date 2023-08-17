How to Watch Women's College Soccer, Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Thursday, August 17
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:21 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
USC versus Michigan in a Women's College Soccer match is one of many strong options on Thursday's soccer slate.
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Women's College Soccer: USC vs Michigan
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Penn State vs North Carolina
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Técnico Universitario vs Emelec
- League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Oregon vs Baylor
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer:
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Colorado vs Northern Colorado
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Concacaf Central American Cup Soccer: CD Motagua vs Olancho
- League: Concacaf Central American Cup Soccer
- Game Time: 9:56 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: UCLA vs Georgia
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Washington State vs Eastern Washington
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
